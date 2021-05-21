New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo, the country's largest domestic airline, on Friday said that it has agreed to buy 620 new LEAP 1A engines from CFM International to power 310 Airbus A320neo family planes.

Though the airline didn't reveal the deal value, the agreement is estimated to cost the airline millions of dollars.

"This agreement includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines, as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement," IndiGo said in a statement.

"In 2019, IndiGo selected LEAP-1A engines and signed a long-term service agreement for engines to power 280 A320neo family aircraft. This new agreement, therefore, secures the LEAP-1A engine and its long-term service agreements for a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo family aircraft," it added.

This development is also a departure from the airline's earlier plans of powering its Airbus A320neo fleet with Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines from American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW). CFM International is a joint venture between US-based GE Aviation,and France's Safran Aircraft Engines.

PW's GTF engine had a few years ago caused several disruptions in the airline's operations due to frequent glitches. However, senior officials at IndiGo maintain that the airline chose LEAP 1A engines over GTF engines purely due to commercial reasons.

IndiGo currently has 121 A320neo, 39 A321neo, 25 ATR and about 95 Airbus A320ceo planes in its fleet. The airline is slowly phasing out the older A320ceo planes and replacing them with more efficent A320neo planes.

Among these, 280 PW engines power its 140 fleet of Airbus A320neo family planes that include A321neo aircraft, while 44 CFM engines power another 22 Airbus A320neo family planes.

With the latest agreement with CFM, more IndiGo A320neo planes will be equipped with LEAP 1A engines.

This expansion will serve as a catalyst to boost India’s economic growth and the mobility of its people, said IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta.

"India’s aviation sector is poised to grow from strength to strength, and we will continue on our mission of building a world class transportation network," he added.

According to data from aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE, IndiGo has till April 2021 ordered 100 Airbus A320ceo aircraft, all of which has been delivered to the airline. The Gurgaon-based airline has placed orders for 332 Airbus A320neo planes, and 398 A321neo planes. Of these, it has so far received 121 Airbus A320neo and 40 Airbus A321neo planes.

