IndiGo selects CFM's LEAP 1A engines to power 310 A320neo family planes

According to data from aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE, IndiGo has till April 2021 ordered 100 Airbus A320ceo aircraft, all of which has been delivered to the airline. The Gurgaon-based airline has placed orders for 332 Airbus A320neo planes, and 398 A321neo planes. Of these, it has so far received 121 Airbus A320neo and 40 Airbus A321neo planes.