Indigo stock may not soar on Sensex debut, but it will curb the crash, analysts say
Five market analysts Mint spoke to said a further erosion of the share price is unlikely once the stock joins the Sensex on 22 December, even though the airline expects revenue to fall in the December quarter because of last week’s cancellations.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, are unlikely to stage a major recovery once the stock joins the Sensex on 22 December as investors await clarity on regulatory overhang, but its inclusion in the benchmark index could provide downside protection, several analysts told Mint.