The founder of low-cost carrier IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal and family would offload 5 to 8 per cent in the Interglobe Aviation, according to a report by Reuters.

The block deal could be worth around ₹75 billion, according to Reuters. Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23 per cent and 2.99 per cent respectively in InterGlobe Aviation as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5 per cent stake, according to BSE data.

At 2:50 pm, the share of IndiGo was down by 2.51 per cent at ₹2,400 on BSE. On a year-to-date basis, the stock was up by 17.45 per cent.

The Gangwal family will likely sell stake in block deals when the lock in for shares open on July 15, as reported by Reuters.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4 per cent in February.

Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board in Feb. 2022 and had said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company's articles of association.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported a record profit of ₹919.2 crore in the March quarter on the back of robust demand for air travel during the period.

The management said that the forward bookings remain robust and the airline will expand further in Central and South Asia, along with Middle East. The airline is also in the process to hire 5,000 employees and aims to double its size by 2030.

This comes at a time when the average daily air passenger traffic in the Indian civil aviation market touched 420,000 during the quarter, higher than the daily air passenger traffic in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, as per data from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.