IndiGo co-founder and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia has said the airline needs to continue expanding its domestic and "regional international footprint" besides strengthening the cargo franchise in the near term.

In an e-mail to employees on Tuesday, Bhatia said that he was looking forward to working closely with the management team just not only to establish and achieve near-term goals but also to get the company to be future ready for the massive opportunity that lies ahead.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline with more than 50% of the domestic market share, has recently appointed its co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia as the company's managing director with immediate effect.

Bhatia said his agenda would be transformational and would focus on expanding the airline’s presence in India and in international markets and building for the long term.

Budget carrier IndiGo is back in the black with a net profit for the December quarter at ₹130 crore. The profit comes after the airline posted a loss for a series of straight quarters.

India's largest airline posted a net loss of ₹1,435 crore in September quarter, aided by a revival in air traffic due to festive season. In the last year period, the company has suffered a massive loss has been ₹6,201 crore.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company's revenue from operations surged by a massive 89% to ₹9,294 crore during the third quarter when compared with ₹4,909 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

"In this (MD) role, I look forward to working closely with the management team to not only establish and achieve near-term goals but to get the company to be future ready for the massive opportunity that lies ahead," Bhatia said.

According to him, the airline should continue to grow "the domestic and the regional international footprint, further strengthen our cargo franchise with the induction of the first batch of A321 freighters, starting this summer, rapidly implement the digital agenda and prepare for entry into service of the A321 XLR aircraft".

The induction of A321 XLR will extend IndiGo's reach into markets where it has not been in a position to serve so far, he added.

During the IPO process in 2015, the promoters and the then management team had promised an Indian airline of "great significance" to public shareholders, he said. "I, as a founder-promoter, owe it our country and our shareholders the necessary stewardship to ensure that we continue to live up to our promise".

In the last more than 16 years, employees' collective efforts have built an "admirable" Indian brand, which has earned the goodwill of customers and public shareholders alike, Bhatia said.

IndiGo had a fleet of 283 aircraft, including 56 A320 CEOs, 140 A320 NEOs, 52 A321 NEOs and 35 ATRs at the end of December 2021. It operated a peak of 1,574 daily flights during the quarter, including non-scheduled flights.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.