IndiGo signs contract with Airbus to confirm its order for 30 additional A350-900 aircraft
Abhishek Law 3 min read 18 Oct 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
The move will effectively double its wide-body order to 60 aircraft, the company said in a statement on Friday.
IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, has placed orders for the purchase of 30 more wide-body aircraft from Airbus.
