IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, has placed orders for the purchase of 30 more wide-body aircraft from Airbus.

The carrier signed a contract with the European aircraft maker to convert 30 purchase rights for the Airbus A350-900 into firm orders. The move will effectively double its wide-body order to 60 aircraft, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Deliveries are expected 2027 onwards, as the airline looks to expand its presence on international routes. Overall, IndiGo’s existing fleet consists of more than 400 aircraft.

IndiGo and Airbus had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for these additional 30 aircraft earlier in June 2025.

Further, IndiGo has entered into an agreement with Rolls-Royce to power this upcoming A350 fleet with Trent XWB-84 engines.

“IndiGo doubles its wide-body order from 30 to 60 Airbus A350-900 aircraft," the Gurgaon based carrier said in a statement.

The carrier had placed an initial order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in April 2024, marking its first widebody purchase. The airline had also retained purchase rights for another 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft for future requirements. Of that, 30 are being exercised now. IndiGo will be left with purchase rights for 40 more wide-body aircraft.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said the purchases go towards expanding its international footprint.

As a part of its international route expansion plans; IndiGo has launched Manchester, and Amsterdam recently, followed by flights to Copenhagen, London and Athens with its fleet of temporarily damp-leased Boeing 787-9 and soon to be inducted Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

Long-haul growth

In addition, IndiGo is also strengthening its network across Asia. The arrival of the Airbus A350 aircraft will further extend its capabilities and open new routes to the Americas and other long-haul destinations.

“The conversion of this MoU into a firm order for 30 additional A350-900s is a testament to our confidence in the future of Indian aviation. These aircraft, as they join our fleet in the years to come, will play a pivotal role in enabling IndiGo expand its reach, connect India with more destinations across the globe, and offer new international travel opportunities," Elbers said.

The A350-900 aircraft (wide bodies) will be powered by Rolls-Royce’s Trent XWB engine, known for their fuel efficiency.

In June 2023, IndiGo had also announced placing a firm order for 500 Airbus A320 aircraft. This will provide the airline a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. This 500 aircraft order was IndiGo’s largest order, and also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus.

The stock of Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, closed at ₹5,848.40, down 0.5%, on the BSE on Friday. The announcement came after market hours.

Rising demand for international travel

To be sure, India is today the world’s third-largest aviation market, reflecting the country’s rapid economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and expanding middle class.

Passenger traffic has surged in recent years, driven by increased domestic connectivity, the proliferation of low-cost carriers, and the growing popularity of air travel among first-time flyers.

The government’s focus on improving airport infrastructure through initiatives like UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) and modernizing major airports has further boosted accessibility and efficiency. With a young, tech-savvy population and rising business travel, India’s aviation sector is expected to maintain robust growth, positioning it as a key engine of economic activity and international connectivity in the coming decade.

IndiGo's acquisition of new wide-body aircraft comes at a time when India is expanding its network of international airports to cater to boost connectivity and meet rising demand for foreign travel.

Notable projects include Noida International Airport (Jewar), Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Amravati Airport in Maharashtra. Some greenfield airports are also in the pipeline, aimed at improving regional access.