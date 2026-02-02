IndiGo spent over ₹22 cr towards passenger compensation, facilitation in Dec

The amount pertains to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights

PTI
Updated2 Feb 2026, 10:44 PM IST
In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruption.
In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruption.(REUTERS)

New Delhi: IndiGo has shelled out 22.68 crore towards compensation and facilitation of passengers following massive flight disruptions in December last year.

The civil aviation ministry on Monday shared data with the Rajya Sabha on the amount spent by domestic scheduled airlines towards compensation and facilitation of passengers in December and the total amount is little over 24 crore.

The amount pertains to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

IndiGo shelled out 22.68 crore while Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- paid 74.61 lakh. SpiceJet and Akasa Air spent 40.09 lakh and 21.06 lakh, respectively, as per the data shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply.

"IndiGo (till 28th January, 2026), has made compensation of 22.68 crore. The process of compensation is under progress subject to necessary confirmation from passengers and document verification," according to the reply.

In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.

Between December 3 and 5, 2,507 flights were cancelled, and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country, the regulator said in a statement on January 20.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsIndiGo spent over ₹22 cr towards passenger compensation, facilitation in Dec
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.