IndiGo spent over ₹22 cr towards passenger compensation, facilitation in Dec

New Delhi: IndiGo has shelled out ₹22.68 crore towards compensation and facilitation of passengers following massive flight disruptions in December last year.

The civil aviation ministry on Monday shared data with the Rajya Sabha on the amount spent by domestic scheduled airlines towards compensation and facilitation of passengers in December and the total amount is little over ₹24 crore.

The amount pertains to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

IndiGo shelled out ₹22.68 crore while Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- paid ₹74.61 lakh. SpiceJet and Akasa Air spent ₹40.09 lakh and ₹21.06 lakh, respectively, as per the data shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply.

"IndiGo (till 28th January, 2026), has made compensation of ₹22.68 crore. The process of compensation is under progress subject to necessary confirmation from passengers and document verification," according to the reply.

In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.