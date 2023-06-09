IndiGo on Friday announced the launch of new connections via Istanbul to the United States of India via its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

The no-frills carrier continues to expand its international connectivity. The flights, in codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, will provide connections to New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, effective June 15, it said in a release on Friday.

IndiGo already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations.

"We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles," IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The overseas connectivity expansion of IndiGo, which has more than 300 planes, also comes at a time when Tata Group-owned Air India is reviving and expanding its fleet as well as routes.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported a record profit of ₹919.2 crore in the March quarter on the back of robust demand for air travel during the period.

This comes at a time when the average daily air passenger traffic in the Indian civil aviation market touched 420,000 during the quarter, higher than the daily air passenger traffic in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, as per data from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The total income for the airline during the quarter rose by 78% on year to ₹14,600 crore. The March quarter of 2021-22 was impacted due to the dampened travel sentiment amid the surge in covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. As a result, the company had reported a net loss of ₹1681.8 crore and total income of ₹8207.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.