IndiGo start connectivity to USA via codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 07:20 PM IST
The flights, in codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, will provide connections to New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, effective June 15, it said in a release on Friday.
IndiGo on Friday announced the launch of new connections via Istanbul to the United States of India via its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×