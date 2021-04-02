IndiGo, India’s largest domestic airline, on Friday announced that it has started door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi and Hyderabad. With IndiGo's new '6EBagport', customer baggage gets effectively and securely picked and transported with tracking from the first destination to the last one, it said.

IndiGo said it will subsequently launch the facility called '6EBagport', in partnership with CarterPorter, in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"The '6EBagPort' service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival," it mentioned. Passengers may avail of such services through CarterX’s platform www.6EBagPort.carterporter.in.

This facility also includes a service insurance of ₹5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container, it said.

Earlier this week, the airline said it has refunded about ₹1,030 crore to customers, complying with a Supreme Court order last year asking airlines to refund payments made for travel during the nationwide lockdown. “IndiGo completes disbursement of 99.95% customer credit shells and refunds," the airline said in a statement. “The pending credit shells are mostly cash transactions wherein IndiGo is awaiting bank transfer details from the customers," it added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has started 14 new flights under regional connectivity scheme UDAN from 28 March. The carrier has started these flights on various routes including Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal-Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala and Shillong-Silchar, it added.

