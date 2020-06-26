IndiGo has launched a flexible payment scheme called Flex Pay for passengers that will allow them to make domestic bookings by paying only 10% of the total fare amount. Flyers will have to pay the balance upto fifteen days from date of booking or fifteen days before departure, the budget carrier said.

Here are ten things to know about IndiGo's flexible payment scheme in which a customer need to pay 10% fare to book tickets:

1) IndiGo's Flex Pay scheme will be applicable on bookings made through company's website, for all scheduled domestic flights only, provided that, there is a minimum period of fifteen (15) days between the date of booking and the date of departure of the flight.

2) The flexible payment will be 10% of the total fare or ₹400, whichever is higher, and will be charged on a per passenger basis.

3) Customers are required to confirm their booking by paying the total fare through the “Edit booking", or through the payment link received at the time of making a Booking using the Flex Pay option or by calling the IndiGo call center within the Flex Pay Period.

4) Flex Pay payment cannot be paid by a customer using any reward points or through a voucher.

5) The Flex Pay period will be available to a passenger within 15 (fifteen) days from the date of booking.

6) The Flex Pay option will not be available for certain fares, including fares for armed forces and group bookings.

7) The Flex Pay option is available for a limited number of seats per flight, and remains subject to availability.

8) In case of cancellation of a booking, Flex Pay Payment will not be refunded by IndiGo to the customer.

9) A booking made using the Flex Pay option cannot be modified, until payments for all outstanding amounts due for such booking have been made by the customer before the expiry of the Flex Pay Period.

10) IndiGo reserves the right to withdraw or modify these terms, at any time, at its absolute discretion, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.





