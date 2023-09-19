This Indian airline stops serving beverages in cans onboard flights. Here's why1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM IST
IndiGo stops serving beverages in cans onboard flights, offers complimentary glass of juice or coke with a snack purchase
IndiGo today said it has stopped serving beverages in cans onboard flights and that passengers have the option to get a complimentary glass of juice or coke on purchase of any snack. The spokesperson said it has discontinued serving beverages in cans.
