IndiGo launched a "sweet 16" anniversary offer on all domestic routes to commemorate 16 years of flying. The offer which opened today August 3 will close on 5 August with rates starting from ₹1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.

"Our #Sweet16 is here and we’ve got a sweet deal for you. Book your flights with fares starting at ₹1,616*. Don’t wait up, offer only valid till 5th August, 2022 for travel between 18th August, 2022 and 16th July, 2023. https://bit.ly/3vC8JhE" IndiGo tweeted.

“This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo"), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from August 03, 2022 up to 23:59 hours on August 05, 2022 (“Offer Period") for travel between Aug 18, 2022 till July 16, 2023 IndiGo offers all-inclusive fares starting from Rs. 1616/- for flight bookings on domestic sector made through all channels during the Offer Period (“Offer")," the airline mentioned on its website.

IndiGo's sweet 16 sale offer is valid for bookings made during the Offer Period for flights at least 15 (Fifteen) days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no earlier than Aug 18, 2022 and no later than July 16, 2023.

Without revealing the numbers of seats up for grabs under this offer, the airline said "limited inventory is available under the Offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo."

This Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

The Offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.