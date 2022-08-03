IndiGo ‘sweet 16’ anniversary sale: Check flight tickets and other details here1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:28 AM IST
- IndiGo ‘sweet 16’ anniversary sale: The offer will remain open from August 3 to 5 with rates starting from ₹1,616
IndiGo launched a "sweet 16" anniversary offer on all domestic routes to commemorate 16 years of flying. The offer which opened today August 3 will close on 5 August with rates starting from ₹1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.