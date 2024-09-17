IndiGo tail strike: DGCA begins probe in Sept 9 incident, derosters flight crew

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Limited on Tuesday said it has grounded the Delhi-Bangalore Flight 6E-6054 aircraft A321 involved in a tail strike on September 9

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated17 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
IndiGo tail strike: DGCA begins probe in Sept 9 incident, derosters flight crew
IndiGo tail strike: DGCA begins probe in Sept 9 incident, derosters flight crew

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Limited on Tuesday said it has grounded the Delhi-Bangalore Flight 6E-6054 aircraft A321 involved in a tail strike on September 9.

Gurugram-based IndiGo said the aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike.

The low-cost airline also informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into the incident and has also de-rostered the flight crew operating Flight 6E-6054 on September 9, 2024.

“On Sept 9, 2024, an IndiGo A321 was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike. The aircraft is currently under maintenance and will be back in operation post necessary repairs. The incident is under investigation," PTI quoted IndiGo as saying.

Earlier on September 16, the airlines issued an apology after Ranchi-Delhi Flight 6E 5024 was delayed and later cancelled due to technical reasons.

"Flight 6E 5024 from Ranchi to Delhi was cancelled on September 15, due to technical reasons. The aircraft will be back in operations post necessary maintenance. Customers were provided with refreshments, refunds, and alternate flight options. IndiGo apologises for the inconvenience caused to the customers," airlines said in a statement. 

Similarly, another IndiGo flight 6E 1303 scheduled to operate between Mumbai and Doha on September 15 was cancelled.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1303 operating from Mumbai to Doha was delayed due to a technical reason. Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements," airlines said.

“The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays. The customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination. IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers” the airlines added.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsIndiGo tail strike: DGCA begins probe in Sept 9 incident, derosters flight crew

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue