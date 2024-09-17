IndiGo tail strike: DGCA begins probe in Sept 9 incident, derosters flight crew

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Limited on Tuesday said it has grounded the Delhi-Bangalore Flight 6E-6054 aircraft A321 involved in a tail strike on September 9

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Limited on Tuesday said it has grounded the Delhi-Bangalore Flight 6E-6054 aircraft A321 involved in a tail strike on September 9.

Gurugram-based IndiGo said the aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike.

The low-cost airline also informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into the incident and has also de-rostered the flight crew operating Flight 6E-6054 on September 9, 2024.

“On Sept 9, 2024, an IndiGo A321 was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike. The aircraft is currently under maintenance and will be back in operation post necessary repairs. The incident is under investigation," PTI quoted IndiGo as saying.

Earlier on September 16, the airlines issued an apology after Ranchi-Delhi Flight 6E 5024 was delayed and later cancelled due to technical reasons.

"Flight 6E 5024 from Ranchi to Delhi was cancelled on September 15, due to technical reasons. The aircraft will be back in operations post necessary maintenance. Customers were provided with refreshments, refunds, and alternate flight options. IndiGo apologises for the inconvenience caused to the customers," airlines said in a statement.

Similarly, another IndiGo flight 6E 1303 scheduled to operate between Mumbai and Doha on September 15 was cancelled.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1303 operating from Mumbai to Doha was delayed due to a technical reason. Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements," airlines said.

"The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays. The customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination. IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers" the airlines added.