IndiGo taps ex-Tata Digital executive to drive loyalty, marketplace, financial services

IndiGo has appointed former Tata Digital and Tata Payments executive Gaurav Hazrati as business head for loyalty, marketplaces and financial services, as India’s largest airline seeks to build businesses beyond air travel and deepen customer engagement.
Hazrati will oversee IndiGo BluChip, the airline’s loyalty programme, as well as its travel marketplace and financial services businesses, according to a company statement.
Hazrati joins IndiGo with more than 18 years of experience across banking, loyalty and digital financial services. Before joining the airline, he was chief executive and director of Tata Payments Ltd and president of financial services at Tata Digital. He also served as a non-executive director on the board of Tata Fintech Ltd.
The appointment comes as airlines increasingly seek to monetise customer relationships beyond ticket sales. Loyalty programmes can generate revenue through partnerships with banks, credit-card issuers, retailers and other businesses, while travel marketplaces can earn fees from products such as hotels, holidays and other ancillary services.
The appointment is the latest in more than half a dozen senior leadership changes at IndiGo since co-founder Rahul Bhatia took over in March following the abrupt exit of former chief executive Pieter Elbers. It is also the first such change since William Walsh took charge as chief executive in August.
The airline recently elevated Gaurav Negi from deputy CFO to CFO, appointed Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi as chief human resources officer and named former Air India Express chief executive Aloke Singh as chief strategy officer.
At Tata Digital, Hazrati was part of the founding leadership team and helped build the group’s loyalty and financial services businesses across payments, credit cards, lending, insurance and investment products. He was also part of the founding team of Axis Direct, the broking arm of Axis Bank, and held senior leadership positions at IndusInd Bank, where he helped establish its digital banking business.
“As IndiGo continues its transformation journey, creating greater value and deeper engagement for customers across and beyond travel will become increasingly important,” IndiGo chief executive Willie Walsh said in a statement on Wednesday. Hazrati’s experience in developing and scaling loyalty and financial services businesses would be valuable as the airline evolves into a global carrier, he added.
“BluChip will eventually become a standalone business that stands on its own feet, and I think we are very confident we will get there,” Bhatia said in an August interview with Mint, adding that the programme would become a standalone business within five years.
Fifteen months after its launch, IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty programme has crossed 10 million members, putting it on par with Air India’s Maharaja Club as the country’s two largest airlines compete for customers, Mint reported in February. Air India’s Maharaja Club, relaunched in November 2024, also has 10 million members, up from 2 million in January 2022.
Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.
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