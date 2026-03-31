IndiGo taps ​former British ​Airways ​chief William ‌Walsh ⁠as ​​CEO, days after Pieter Elbers' exit

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has named William Walsh, the current director general of the International Air Transport Association and former chief of the British Airways, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Tuesday, March 31.
William Walsh's tenure as head of the global airline industry body comes to a close on July 31, and he is expected to join IndiGo no later than August 3, the airline said in a statement.
The development comes just days after Pieter Elbers resigned from his position, following airline's worst-ever flight crisis in December 2025.
IndiGo, said in a statement, that William Walsh is currently the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) and was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling).
Welcoming William Walsh, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said, “I am thrilled that Willie will be at helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics make him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment."
"His appointment will mark a new chapter for IndiGo, as it continues its journey in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.”
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