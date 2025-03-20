Companies
IndiGo targets 200 mn fliers by 2030, but faces plane shortage
Summary
- The senior management of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, told analysts in Gurugram on Wednesday that it would expand beyond its domestic network to the lucrative international routes, taking its share to 40% from the current 28%
India's largest airline IndiGo expects to fly 200 million passengers annually by 2030, an 80% increase from the 113 million passengers it flew in 2024, led by its fleet expansion from 439 aircraft to 600 by the end of the decade.
