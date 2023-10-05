IndiGo tickets set to become more expensive. Check details here
Passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge based on sector distance.
IndiGo on Thursday introduced fuel charge to offset rising ATF prices on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01hrs October 06, 2023. “The decision follows the significant increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month. ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such a cost surge.," IndiGo said in a staement.