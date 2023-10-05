comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 05 2023 15:44:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.5 -1.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.25 -0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.85 0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.9 -0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,462.45 1.19%
Business News/ Companies / News/  IndiGo tickets set to become more expensive. Check details here
Back

IndiGo tickets set to become more expensive. Check details here

 Livemint

Passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge based on sector distance.

FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)

IndiGo on Thursday introduced fuel charge to offset rising ATF prices on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01hrs October 06, 2023. “The decision follows the significant increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month. ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such a cost surge.," IndiGo said in a staement.

Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge, per sector, based on the sector distance.

Sector Distance (in km) Fuel Charge

              0-500                          300

             501-1000                   400

            1001-1500                 550

             1501- 2500                 650

             2501 – 3500             800

             3501 and above       1000

 

IndiGo remains committed to offer affordable fares to its valued customers. IndiGo will also publish the tariff sheet subsequently, with the sector-wise charges that can be viewed on www.goindigo.in

IndiGo is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 320+ aircraft, the airline is operating 1900+ daily flights and connecting 81 domestic destinations and 32 international destinations.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 07:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App