IndiGo tickets set to become more expensive. Check details here

IndiGo on Thursday introduced fuel charge to offset rising ATF prices on domestic and international routes, effective 00:01hrs October 06, 2023. "The decision follows the significant increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month. ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such a cost surge.," IndiGo said in a staement.

Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge, per sector, based on the sector distance.

Sector Distance (in km) Fuel Charge

0-500 ₹ 300

501-1000 ₹400

1001-1500 ₹550

1501- 2500 ₹650

2501 – 3500 ₹800

3501 and above ₹1000

IndiGo remains committed to offer affordable fares to its valued customers. IndiGo will also publish the tariff sheet subsequently, with the sector-wise charges that can be viewed on www.goindigo.in

IndiGo is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 320+ aircraft, the airline is operating 1900+ daily flights and connecting 81 domestic destinations and 32 international destinations.

