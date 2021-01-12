OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IndiGo to add flights in 7 more cities
IndiGo to add flights in 7 more cities (REUTERS)
IndiGo to add flights in 7 more cities (REUTERS)

IndiGo to add flights in 7 more cities

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 01:17 PM IST PTI

IndiGo said on Tuesday it plans to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards.

IndiGo said on Tuesday it plans to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards.

"The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021," IndiGo said in a press release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

The low-cost carrier currently connects 61 domestic cities and addition of these new stations will take the number to 68.

"IndiGo will secure all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules will be announced as these approvals are received," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout