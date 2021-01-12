IndiGo to add flights in 7 more cities

IndiGo to add flights in 7 more cities1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 01:17 PM IST
IndiGo said on Tuesday it plans to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards.
IndiGo said on Tuesday it plans to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards.
"The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021," IndiGo said in a press release.
IndiGo to add flights in 7 more cities1 min read . 01:17 PM IST
Surat Metro: Sadbhav Engineering receives acceptance letter from GMRC1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
GoAir begins Covid-19 vaccine delivery; operates flight to Chennai from Pune1 min read . 12:37 PM IST
L&T Infotech, IBM expand alliance; to build an innovation center in Bengaluru this year1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India
The low-cost carrier currently connects 61 domestic cities and addition of these new stations will take the number to 68.
"IndiGo will secure all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules will be announced as these approvals are received," it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.