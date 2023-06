India's largest aviator InterGloble Aviation-owned IndiGo on 26 June announced it is starting flights to Kenya's capital Nairobi as part of its international expansion strategy, reported Moneycontrol .

With this, Nairobi has become IndiGo's 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network.

The airline said that it will connect Nairobi with direct flights from Mumbai and the booking has been opened for the daily non-stop flights between the cities, starting 5 August.

Apart from this, the firm said that the flights will cater to both business and leisure travellers.

Indigo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said that after the launch of this flight service, travellers can visit Maasai Mara and other national parks in Kenya easily.

"Kenya is our first destination country in Sub-Saharan Africa and encompasses Savannah, Lakelands, as well as mountain highlands. From Nairobi, the capital, safaris can visit the Maasai​ Mara as well as multiple other National Parks & Wildlife Reserves, opening numerous options for tourists. With our expanding network, we remain committed to fulfilling our promise of delivering on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our valued customers," the business news website quoted Malhotra as saying.