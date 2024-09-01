IndiGo to commence flights from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 from September 2 onwards

Also Read | Delhi Airport: All SpiceJet flights to operate from T3 till October 26

Private aviator IndiGo on 1 September announced the commencement of its flights from Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from 2 September onwards.

Taking to X, it wrote, “#6ETravelAdvisory: 📢 Important Announcement! We're happy to announce that our flights will be back at Terminal 1, #Delhi, starting September 2nd, 2024. Do check the latest terminal details on our website.”

Also Read | Delhi Airport: All SpiceJet flights to operate from T3 till October 26

The aviator also gave a list of flights to start operating from T1 of Delhi Airport.

Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse: Earlier on 28 June, heavy rain caused a canopy to collapse in T1 of Delhi Airport and led to the death of a cab driver. Also, six others were injured.

Following this, flight departures from T1 of Delhi Airport were suspended until further notice. Even, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had stated they had set up a committee to probe the issue.

Also Read | Delhi airport roof collapse: Terminal 1 likely to remain shut for a few weeks

However, on 14 August, the DIAL confirmed that the new terminal would be operational again. It added that IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines will shift their flights to Terminal 1.

Developed as part of DIAL's Phase 3A expansion project, the new terminal building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. Work on revamping the terminal has been ongoing since 2019.

"As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2," the DIAL press release said. Then it exclusively handled IndiGo and SpiceJet flights.

The DIAL claims to have made various additions to Terminal 1, including signage at strategic locations like on-road markings to guide IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers to the departures area.

Also, they said they will deploy guards from security firm RAXA to assist passengers and help them reach the appropriate departure points.

The DIAL also boasted that Terminal 1 boasts an innovative ‘Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service’, meant to help passengers avoid long queues at check-in counters.

It added that once the T1 is operational, the passengers flying with SpiceJet will entry through Entry Gate A on the ground floor, while IndiGo passengers will enter through Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor.