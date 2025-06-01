IndiGo to comply with DGCA order on Turkish Airlines aircraft lease, says CEO: ‘Will look at how to address it’

IndiGo on Sunday said it will comply with the government's decision to not let the company to damp lease two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines beyond August 31.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that the company still has time to find a solution for its customers on the issue.

“This is the government's decision and we will comply with the government's decision. We have the coming month to find a solution for the customers which were booked,” he said.

On May 30, aviation safety regulator DGCA granted a one-time final extension of three months to IndiGo on damp leasing of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines till August 31.

Acknowledging the government's decision, Elbers said that the extension will help IndiGo get more time to address the issue and the company will look at how to incorporate the same.

“The extension helps us to have more time to get that addressed, and we'll look at how to address it and how to incorporate it. We still have time for the next few months to do that.”

The DGCA in its order directed IndiGo to terminate the Turkish Airlines aircraft lease within the three-month period.

The development came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Sunday also announced placing a firm order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus, taking the total number of such aircraft to 60.

The airline has over 900 planes on order that are to be delivered in the coming years.

Air India to recalibrate contract with Turkish firm Air India on Sunday said it will look to send its wide-body planes, whose heavy maintenance is being done by Turkish Technic, to other MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) entities.

The action will be taken as part of recalibrating its plans taking into cognisance the recent developments related to Turkiye, according to the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson.