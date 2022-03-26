Indigo to introduce 20 new flights on various routes from Mar 27

Low-cost carrier, Interglobal Aviation (Indigo) is set to introduce 20 new flights under its summer schedule next week. The new flights will be launched on various routes.
Low-cost carrier, Interglobal Aviation (Indigo) is set to introduce 20 new flights under its summer schedule next week. The new flights will be launched on various routes.
The largest airline in terms of market share in India, will be unveiling 20 exclusive routes along with the re-commencement of 16 exclusive flights. Also, the airline will start RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow.
The largest airline in terms of market share in India, will be unveiling 20 exclusive routes along with the re-commencement of 16 exclusive flights. Also, the airline will start RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network... We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors," IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said in a PTI report.
Indigo will launch exclusive flights on several routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi, and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.
These will come into effect from March 27, 2022.
Notably, on March 27, the scheduled international flight operations to international destinations would also resume and will be the end of the air-bubble arrangements in India. India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.
IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline with a market share of 55.5% as of January 2022. Since its inception in August 2006, the airline now has a total fleet of 276 aircraft. IndiGo has a total destination count of 97 with 73 domestic destinations and 24 International. This includes Pantnagar (PGH) and Kadapa (CDP) which are now open for sale.