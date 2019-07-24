Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said that it will launch 4 new daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes from August 14.

"IndiGo will be the first airline to fly on Delhi-Agartala route. Bookings on these routes are open with immediate effect," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

The daily flight on Delhi-Agartala route would depart from Delhi at 1.45 pm and would land at Agartala at 4.20 pm, the airline said.

The return flight would depart from Tripura's capital city at 4.50 pm daily and would arrive at Delhi at 7.25 pm.

On the Delhi-Dibrugarh route, the flight would depart daily at 11.45 am from Delhi and would arrive at 2.25 pm at Dibrugarh.

The return flight would depart at 2.55 pm daily and would land at Delhi at 5.50 pm, the airline said.

"In line with the government's vision to strengthen tourism in the northeast, we are pleased to launch these flights to enhance point to point connectivity in the region," IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said in a statement.

"We are confident that increased connectivity will be an enabler to nurture tourism and trade opportunities, with Agartala's rich culture and Dibrugarh's sprawling tea estates, in not just these cities but also the surrounding areas."

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, IndiGo offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.