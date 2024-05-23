IndiGo announced on Thursday, May 23, that it will introduce business class seating in its flights this year to provide more options to flyers amid rising travel demands in India. The low-cost budget carrier is set to unveil a "tailor-made business product" in August 2024, coinciding with its 18th anniversary.

The announcement comes as IndiGo airline operator Interglobe Aviation reported that its net profit more than doubled to ₹1,894.8 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. India's largest airline recently decided to purchase 30 wide-body aircraft.

"In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India’s busiest and business routes," IndiGo said in a statement.

‘’Considering India’s soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of Indian society, it’s time for IndiGo to redefine premium travel in India, increasing availability of this service for the nation. It will create a desired option for many who are aiming to travel business, perhaps for the first time in their lives,'' added IndiGo.

According to the airline, this product will be available on the busiest and business routes of the country and will be operational before the end of this year. Coming August, around IndiGo’s anniversary, more details on product offering, launch date and routes will be unveiled.

‘’Over the past 18 years, India’s and IndiGo’s growth story have been closely interlinked. We believe as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it’s our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business,'' said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

IndiGo Q4 Results

The airline's total income rose 26.7 per cent during January-March to ₹18,505.1 crore. Indigo also clocked its highest ever total income for the financial year ended March 2024 at ₹71,231.16 crore, up 27.5% year-on-year. Total income for the corresponding fiscal year was ₹55,881.41 crore.

