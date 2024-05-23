IndiGo to kick off business class on busiest routes in 2024: Check launch dates, routes here
IndiGo announced on Thursday, May 23, that it will introduce business class seating in its flights this year to provide more options to flyers amid rising travel demands in India. The low-cost budget carrier is set to unveil a "tailor-made business product" in August 2024, coinciding with its 18th anniversary.