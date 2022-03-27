Indigo to launch 100 flights from today. See details here

Following a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, IndiGo on Saturday said it would introduce 20 new flights from March 27 under its summer schedule, as per PTI report.
Following a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, IndiGo on Saturday said it would introduce 20 new flights from March 27 under its summer schedule, as per PTI report.
Additionally, IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said, "We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network... We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors."
Additionally, IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said, "We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network... We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors."
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The country's largest airline will be introducing 20 exclusive routes as well as re-commence 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow. These will be effective from March 27.
In a statement, the carrier said it would introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.
This comes at a time when regular international flights are set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations. Battered by the pandemic, the airline industry is slowly coming back to normalcy and the resumption of normal overseas flights is expected to provide a fillip to the sector.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which is also the country's largest airport, expects international flight departures to witness a significant jump in the first week of April after the resumption of regular international operations.
While Indian carriers are prepared for normal international services, various foreign airlines, including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish have also announced plans about their services to and from India.
As many as 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate 1,783 frequencies to/from India during the summer schedule, according to DGCA. The summer schedule will be effective from March 27 till October 29.
A total of 1,466 international departures per week have been approved for six Indian carriers for the summer schedule. They will operate to 43 destinations in 27 countries, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
(With inputs from agencies)