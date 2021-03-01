Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo will be operating flight numbers with subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 to and from Terminal 1 of the Mumbai International Airport from 10 March.

The private airport operator, running and managing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had earlier announced that it will resume domestic flight operations from Terminal-1 from 10 March.

As directed by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), all other flights, including the 5000 series, will continue to operate from Terminal 2.

From midnight, 10 March, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1 and in the case of IndiGo, while most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1, CSMIA had said.

Mumbai Airport has two terminals--T1 and T2. T1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.

However, after the resumption of domestic commercial passenger services in late May last year, following a nearly two-month shutdown in the wake of the pandemic, the flight services were consolidated at T2.

"IndiGo has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change at every stage of their journey with 6E. IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation details," a statement from the airline said.

"IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo's website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport. The airline is committed to providing a safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard its lean, clean flying machine," it added.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd was last trading in BSE at ₹1610.15 as compared to the previous close of ₹1659.5. The total number of shares traded during the day was 31442 in over 2171 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1653.95 and an intraday low of 1608. The net turnover during the day was ₹51304577.

