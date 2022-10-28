IndiGo to post September quarter results on 4 November

IndiGo will post its earnings for the September quarter on 4 November, the airline informed the exchanges on Friday.
IndiGo is the largest airline in India with a fleet of around 280 aircraft and has a market share of 57.7% in domestic aviation market.
The airline had posted a net loss of ₹1,435 crore in the September quarter of the last financial year. The consolidated loss of the low-cost airline stood at ₹1,064 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022.
The Gurgaon-headquartered company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹5,608 crore and the airline had clocked an Ebitdar (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) of ₹340 crore during the same quarter last year with a margin of 6.1%.
The airline is expected to post a better performance in revenue from passenger operations as it carried 175.15 lakh passengers in the September quarter as compared to 107.17 lakh passengers in the same quarter a year ago.
“We reported the highest ever revenue generated by the company and thereby produced profits at an operational level," the then CEO Ronojoy Dutta had said at the post-earnings conference call after the June quarter results.
“However, cost pressures on fuel and foreign exchange prevented us from translating this strong revenue performance into net profitability. While our financial performance in the second quarter will be challenged by weak seasonality, the long-term revenue trend remains strong,“ he had added.
The airline has also got a new CEO in the current quarter who took charge on 6 September. Pieter Elbers, a Dutch national, is an aviation veteran with more than 30 years of experience at the Netherlands’ KLM.
The board of IndiGo has high expectations from Elbers, who oversaw the restructuring at KLM during the pandemic. Having served KLM as president since 2014, Elbers joins with significant experience in developing international hubs and connectivity.
