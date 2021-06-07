India's largest domestic carrier InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo hopes to raise ₹4,500 crore by securing credit lines from lenders and entering into sale and leaseback (SLB) arrangement for new aircrafts as it expects a further revenue deterioration and cash burn during the June quarter, the company's chief financial officer Jiten Chopra said on Monday.

An SLB is a transaction in which the owner sells the aircraft, and then takes it back on lease from the buyer. Such a deal typically removes the aircraft, and its associated debt, from the carrier’s balance sheet.

Speaking to analysts during a post result call, Chopra said that managing its cash position remains the primary focus of the airline.

"We have also secured a Board approval for raising funds by way of qualified institutional placement up to INR30 billion rupees ( ₹3,000 crore) and this proposal is under consideration by the shareholders," he said.

IndiGo reported a fifth straight quarterly loss during the March quarter as travel demand remained muted due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The airline's consolidated net losses widened to ₹1,147.16 crore during the March quarter from ₹871 crore during the same period of the previous year.

IndiGo's net debt rose by 31.4% to ₹29,859.7 crore at the end of 31 March 2021 as compared to the year-ago period. The airline's cash balance fell 8.9% to ₹18,568.5 crore during the same period.

"Given the adverse profitability, our average net cash burn increased from INR150 million rupees ( ₹15 crore) in the December quarter, to INR190 million rupees ( ₹19 crore) per day in the March quarter," Chopra added.

For the year ending on 31 March 2021 (FY2021), IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,806.43 crore, up from ₹233.68 crore loss during the previous year. Revenue during FY 2021 fell 58% on an annual basis to ₹15,677.6 crore.

IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta however is confident about the domestic aviation market bouncing back to February 2021 levels by Q2-Q3, FY 2022 while expecting a recovery in international travel by Q4, FY2022.

The airline plans to expand aggressively both domestically and internationally once this pandemic is over.

"So, in the pre-COVID period we were expanding international (flights) aggressively and international (flights) was accounting for 25% of the total capacity. It also had higher margins than domestic so highest growth, higher margins, which is a wonderful combination to have," Dutta said adding that he hopes to continue with the growth plan in international segment by connecting destinations that are six to seven hours away from major Indian cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Kolkata, among others.

" Our fleet is in place to do that. So as soon as this COVID crisis is over, we plan to sort of restore our original growth path in terms of international, and let me say that we talk about this wide-body competition decreasing especially during this COVID we are getting charter demand from such you sort of esoteric places, if you will, which is giving us a very good sense of the traffic, which was being carried before one-stop to other hubs, which we can now carry nonstop," Dutta added.

