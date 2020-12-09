IndiGo says to reach 80% of normal domestic capacity soon

Budget carrier IndiGo expects to reach 80% of its usual domestic capacity by the end of the month but international capacity is running at only 20% of normal levels due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

India's biggest airline hopes to reach 100% of normal domestic capacity by early next year and 100% of its usual international capacity by the end of next year, IndiGo chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the low-cost airline said it has reached 70% of its pre-covid capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights.

IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd , reported last month a loss of 11.95 billion rupees ($162.45 million) in the second quarter ended 30 September as pandemic curbs dented its operations.

IndiGo said at the time it expected third-quarter capacity to be around 60% of period a year earlier. But the Indian government soon after lifted its domestic capacity cap to 70% and again last week to 80%.

International flights are restricted and being run as charter operations.

In June, IndiGo said it would cut costs of up to 40 billion rupees and speed the return of older planes to leasing firms in a bid to cushion the pandemic's hit to business.

The airline said it would continue to take delivery of newer, cost-efficient Airbus SE A320neo planes at a time when many carriers have halted deliveries to cut costs.

"We haven't slowed down our deliveries at all and don't intend to," Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter said on Wednesday.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on 25 May after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

At the time of resumption, the government had allowed airlines to operate not more than 33% of their pre-Covid domestic flights. In the subsequent months, this limit was gradually increased and it currently stands at 70%.

With agency inputs

