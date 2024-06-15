IndiGo to receive compensation from Pratt & Whitney for engine issues
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, announced on Friday that it will receive compensation from Pratt & Whitney through its affiliate, International Aero Engines, for powder metal issues that have grounded over 70 of its aircraft. The amount of compensation was not disclosed.
