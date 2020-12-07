IndiGo to refund all passengers by 31 January for flight ticket cancellations

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo today said that it will refund all passengers against the ticket cancellations done due to the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, by 31 January 2021. "We are pleased to commit that we will disburse the full 100 per cent credit shell payments latest by January 31, 2021," news agency PTI quoted IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta.

Indigo has said that that it has already processed close to ₹1,000 crore of refunds, which is approximately 90 per cent of the total amount it owed to its customers.

The lockdown, imposed on March 25, banned domestic and international travel in the country. When the flights were suspended during the Covi-induced lockdown, instead of refunding the tickets, airlines had begun a practice to keep these amount in a credit shell. Passengers could use these credit shells to book on a later date, but with certain restrictions.

The Supreme Court had in October ordered all airlines to make complete payments of refunds to passengers by March 2021. SC directed refund of air tickets for travel during the COVID-19 lockdown period from March 25 to May 24 within three weeks from the date of the cancellation of flights. The apex court's order is applicable for the bookings made for both domestic and international tickets during the period.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.





