IndiGo Airlines' Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline's operations will be completely back to normal by the weekend and in due course of next week as flight cancellations over fog-related disruptions in northern India in recent days have come down.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of ‘Wings India 2024’, an aviation conclave and exhibition, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Elbers said the airline industry witnessed probably the worst fog in many years, impacting flight operations, which has become a challenge.

"...If you see, I am sure all of you have seen that...we had probably the worst fog in many years...Many of our stations in northern India were severely impacted by the fog situation...If northern India is under a blanket of deep fog, we are having a challenge," the Indigo CEO said.

"...I would expect that the cancellation (of flights) setting is completely back to normal, provided no more fog. But we can patrol a lot of things in life, but that, we can't. But it should be completely back to normal, I would say, by the weekend and in due course of next week, I do expect that our entire operation should be back to normal..., " he added.

Also Read | NSE remains world's largest derivative exchange in 2023 for fifth straight year

"We all have seen some of the situations which did not go well. We have seen some of the examples. Passengers were stressed and frustrated after long waiting hours. But I would like to call out the incredible amount of work my colleagues have done in going beyond their normal call of duty..." he added.

Referring to the viral video of a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot onboard, the IndiGo CEO said, "It is not acceptable. It is unacceptable...It (matter) is with the authorities now. I would like to leave it now for it is in the hands of authorities."

The incident took place on Sunday. The viral video showed that passenger Sahil Katariya hit co-pilot Anup Kumar who was making an announcement inside the aircraft, which was bound for Goa. A video was shared on microblogging site X, where a man in a yellow hoodie abruptly ran up from the last row and hit the co-pilot.

Meanwhile, IndiGo signed an MoU with CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (CSTPL) to provide Flight Crew Training for its fleet of ATR aircraft. Under this agreement, CSTPL will install a Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for ATR aircraft and provide exclusive simulator training facilities for IndiGo's ATR pilots in Bengaluru. The airline also announced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok, effective from February 26, 2024.

