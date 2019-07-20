IndiGo to seek shareholder nod to take woman director on board

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the country's largest airline, IndiGo, on Saturday said it will seek shareholder approval for induction of an independent woman director.

A company statement said at the end of a meeting of the board of directors here that shareholder nod will be sought at an annual general meeting for expanding the directorships to enable this.

Having a woman independent director on board was one of the several demands made by IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal in his letter to capital market regulator Sebi earlier this month in which he claimed corporate governance lapses in the company. InterGlobe Aviation chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta told analysts on Friday that the company was in the process of replying to Sebi on Gangwal's grievances and that comments on the issue would be offered to the ministry of corporate affairs by the end of next week.

IndiGo's statement on Saturday, however, maintained a deafening silence on Gangwal's grievances other than the issue of having a woman independent director. In an earlier statement rebutting Gangwal's charges, co-founder Rahul Bhatia's group had said that corporate governance was not about levelling baseless charges. "It is about ensuring that the company’s interests as also those of other stakeholders are protected and not harmed. Mr Gangwal fails to cite a single concrete example where any act or omission has resulted in any loss or damage to Indigo," Bhatia-controlled InterGlobe Enterprises Private Ltd had said earlier this month.

