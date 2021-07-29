Now, you can fly non-stop to Jabalpur from eight Indian cities. Low-cost carrier Indigo has announced to start direct flights to the Madhya Pradesh town from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Indore from 20 August, the company said on Thursday. Moreover, four more flights from the Mahakoshal region will commence from 28 August.

In a statement the company said, this will be 69th destination in India to be connected with IndiGo flights.

It said a daily flight will operate on each of the routes from August 20: Mumbai-Jabalpur-Mumbai, Delhi-Jabalpur-Delhi, Indore-Jabalpur-Hyderabad-Indore.

8 new flights will begin from Jabalpur on a daily basis: Scindia

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet on Thursday informed "eight new flights will begin from Jabalpur on a daily basis".

"These new flights are Mumbai-Jabalpur-Mumbai, Delhi-Jabalpur-Delhi, Indore-Jabalpur-Indore and Hyderabad-Jabalpur-Hyderabad," he said.

Four flights will start on August 20, while the remaining four will commence operation on August 28, Scindia's close aide and the BJP media panelist Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

He also informed that these flights will be started by the low-cost carrier Indigo.

Thanking Indigo, Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said, "Jabalpur has good traffic. It's a good commercial decision. Jabalpur needs more connectivity.

