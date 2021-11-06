IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights from Nov 101 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 05:52 PM IST
- The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights will operate four times a week, IndiGo said in a press statement.
|
IndiGo will start service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10 onwards, the airline said on Saturday.
The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement.
The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1.
It has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2.
IndiGo is India's largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh domestic passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market.
IndiGo clocked an ASK (available seat per kilometer) of 15.8 billion during the September quarter, up 78.3% over last year. Meanwhile, the load factor came in at 71.1% as compared to 65.1% a year ago.
As of September 30, IndiGo's fleet comprised 279 aircraft including 72 A320 CEOs, 130 A320 NEOs, 44 A321 NEOs and 33 ATRs; a net increase of 2 aircraft during the quarter.
IndiGo operated a peak of 1,209 daily flights and a minimum of 759 flights in the last quarter including non-scheduled flights.
