Home / Companies / News /  IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights from Nov 10

IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights from Nov 10

IndiGo said it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1.
1 min read . 05:52 PM IST Livemint

  • The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights will operate four times a week, IndiGo said in a press statement.

IndiGo will start service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10 onwards, the airline said on Saturday.

The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement.

The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1.

It has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2.

IndiGo is India's largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh domestic passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market.

IndiGo clocked an ASK (available seat per kilometer) of 15.8 billion during the September quarter, up 78.3% over last year. Meanwhile, the load factor came in at 71.1% as compared to 65.1% a year ago.

As of September 30, IndiGo's fleet comprised 279 aircraft including 72 A320 CEOs, 130 A320 NEOs, 44 A321 NEOs and 33 ATRs; a net increase of 2 aircraft during the quarter.

IndiGo operated a peak of 1,209 daily flights and a minimum of 759 flights in the last quarter including non-scheduled flights.

