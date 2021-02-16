IndiGo to start flights connecting Durgapur with 3 cities from April 22

IndiGo to start flights connecting Durgapur with 3 cities from April 221 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 07:05 PM IST
- Durgapur will be 66th domestic destination of IndiGo
Budget carrier IndiGo today said it will start flights connecting Durgapur in West Bengal with three cities across the country from April 22 onwards.
It has signed an agreement with Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited (BAPL) to provide local marketing support to the airline "through their expertise" in Durgapur.
Mastercard and Razorpay to make digital payments more accessible for MSMEs and startups2 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Gibraltar Technologies buys HCL Infotech for ₹147 crore1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
Honda expects robust growth in sales of mid-size motorcycles in coming years2 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Ampere Electric to set up manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu; to invest ₹700 cr over 10 years1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
"The airline will operate its first direct flights from Delhi, Bengaluru, and a southern city to Durgapur from April 22, 2021, with bookings opening from February 13, 2021," IndiGo's press release said.
Durgapur will be 66th domestic destination of IndiGo, the press release noted.
IndiGo also said it will start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards from various cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Tirupati.
"IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati," the airline said in a release.
It will also commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Surat from March 28 onwards, the release said.
Indian carriers have been focusing more on domestic routes post coronavirus lockdown last year as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since March 23 last year.
RailTel IPO subscribed 2.6 times on Day 1: 10 things to know2 min read . 05:16 PM IST
Mumbai: 'Follow COVID-19 rules, else there will be another lockdown,' says BMC mayor2 min read . 05:27 PM IST
Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Four detected with South Africa strain of Covid-19 in India in January2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
Moreover, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent.
While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights on May 21 last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.