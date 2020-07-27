IndiGo to take delivery of CFM engines from Aug

The award of the mega engine order to CFM is said to have triggered a row between warring IndiGo promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal as the decision of the IndiGo board was not supported by RG Group, the entity controlled by InterGlobe Aviation’s co-founder Gangwal, who has been managing the technical aspects of IndiGo since its inception in 2005. Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia of InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt. Ltd are involved in arbitration at the London Court of International Arbitration. P&W engines are considered more fuel-efficient than their rivals, but there have been problems with them since they entered service in 2016, forcing IndiGo to ground its planes several times. P&W claims that the issues have been resolved.