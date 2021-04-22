Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IndiGo to temporarily suspend flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from tomorrow

IndiGo to temporarily suspend flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from tomorrow

Premium
IndiGo to temporarily suspend flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from tomorrow
1 min read . 05:43 PM IST PTI

  • The authority also urged passengers to contact the airline for any query on the rescheduling of flights or refund for the tickets
  • The airline operates its flights to Shillong only from Kolkata

Private carrier IndiGo will suspend its daily flights between Kolkata and Shillong for eight days, starting from Friday, airport officials said.

Private carrier IndiGo will suspend its daily flights between Kolkata and Shillong for eight days, starting from Friday, airport officials said.

The reason for the suspension of operations by the airline was not cited but sources in the Shillong Airport authority on Thursday said the decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The reason for the suspension of operations by the airline was not cited but sources in the Shillong Airport authority on Thursday said the decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"All passengers are hereby informed that M/s Indigo Airlines @IndiGo6E has suspended their #Shillong operations from 23rd April to 30th April 2021," the airport authority here said on Twitter.

The authority also urged passengers to contact the airline for any query on the rescheduling of flights or refund for the tickets.

IndiGo officials could not be reached for comments on the suspension.

The airline operates its flights to Shillong only from Kolkata.

The budget carrier had resumed its operation on this route in February this year after remaining closed for almost 10 months due to COVID-19, the official said, adding that the "passenger load has improved to 90 per cent". PTI JOP BDC BDC

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.