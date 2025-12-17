IndiGo tops Air India group in international passenger traffic, DGCA data shows

InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo has seized a commanding lead in the international passenger market, surpassing the combined figures of Air India and Air India Express in the July-September 2025 quarter, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The data highlights a significant operational impact on the Air India Group following the deadly AI171 crash in June, which allowed rival IndiGo to rapidly expand its market presence.

Also Read | Delhi chokes under dense fog: 10 flights cancelled as AQI worsens

Traffic Figures During the quarter, IndiGo transported a total of 41.36 lakh international passengers, with 19.88 lakh arriving in India and 21.47 lakh departing.

In contrast, the Air India Group's combined international passenger volume fell short of expectations. Air India carried 23.76 lakh passengers (11.79 lakh arrivals and 11.97 lakh departures), while Air India Express added 17.21 lakh (8.08 lakh arrivals and 9.13 lakh departures).

The capacity reduction implemented by Air India following the tragedy was immediately filled by IndiGo, which scaled up flights on key international routes.

The AI171 Tragedy The operational constraints at Air India stem from the catastrophic AI 171 accident on 12 June. The flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

Also Read | Delhi airport, IndiGo issues advisories as dense fog engulfs national capital

A preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) detailed that both engines of the aircraft unexpectedly shut down within 90 seconds of takeoff, causing a rapid descent. The crash remains one of the deadliest aviation accidents in recent Indian history.

IndiGo Flight Crisis On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court declined to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding that the Central government and IndiGo pay passengers four times the ticket price for flights cancelled in November and December. These cancellations followed the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

The court stated that it is already addressing the matter in a separate, pending PIL and advised the petitioner to seek intervention in that existing case.

“We don't see any reason as to why the concerns raised here cannot be taken up with the earlier petition. The jurisprudence developed by the Supreme Court and high courts around PILs permits the court to expand the scope of a petition in public interest,” the court said.