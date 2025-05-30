IndiGo can't use Turkish Airlines aircraft after 31 August as it gets ‘last and final’ extension

IndiGo has received a “last and final” three-month extension from India’s civil aviation regulator, after which it will have to stop using wet-leased aircraft from Turkish Airlines as the government curtails business ties with Ankara for supporting Pakistan.

IndiGo can now use the aircraft till 31 August 2025 against the earlier deadline of 31 May 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement on Friday.

The airline had sought an extension of six months, which was rejected. “IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of 3 months based on the undertaking from the airline that, they will terminate the wet lease with Turkish Airline within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations,” the DGCA said.

Also Read: IndiGo plans new overseas, domestic flights in FY26 to expand network Sentiments are running high against Turkey in India for providing arms to Pakistan. India and Pakistan were engaged in a four-day military conflict after 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May, targeting nine terror launch pads across the border.

IndiGo’s wet-lease ties “Flights between India and Turkey are governed within the bilateral air service agreement,” IndiGo's chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said at an event in New Delhi on Friday. “We are compliant today and we will continue to comply with any government regulations on those lines.”

IndiGo signed a wet-lease agreement with Turkish Airlines in 2022 for two Boeing 777 widebody aircraft with a capacity of 500 passengers, connecting Delhi and Mumbai with flights to Istanbul.

In a wet lease, an airline gets an aircraft along with the crew for a set period of time from another carrier. IndiGo currently has wet-leased aircraft from Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and Norse Atlantic Airways. IndiGo received its first plane from Turkish Airlines in February 2023 and the second in May 2023.

Also Read: Delhi HC reserves order in Çelebi security revocation case “Though I’m personally unhappy, given the Turkish connection, it’s important to note extension has been given for just three months,” Sanjay Lazar, aviation expert and CEO of Avialaz Consultants, said. “It’s apparent that the DGCA has indicated that the airline should exit from the agreement as soon as possible.”

International expansion IndiGo plans to add 10 international–across Europe and Central Asia–and four new domestic destinations in the financial year 2026.

“We will add Hindon, Adampur, Navi Mumbai and Noida as domestic destinations, which will take the total domestic destinations count to 95 in FY26,” Elbers said. “In terms of international, we will add Manchester, Amsterdam, London, Copenhagen, Siem Reap, Athens and 4 more destinations in Central Asia, taking total international destinations count to 50 in FY26.”

