IndiGo update: Airline targets 1,650 flights today, full waiver extended till Dec 15; CEO says ‘we are getting back’

IndiGo on Sunday, December 7, issued a fresh update on the mass flight cancellations and delays that have wrecked havoc across multiple airports of the country amid its efforts to stabilise the situation as quickly as possible.

The airline said it was aiming to operate 1,650 flights through the day as it works to steady its network amid the ongoing mass cancellations and delays in flight operations.

The airline has extended its full waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges till December 15 to ease passenger inconvenience. As the disruptions continue, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told the airline staff that the carrier is “getting back”.

Despite the recent relaxation of flight duty time limits, major disruptions continued in air travel throughout the country on Sunday, with as many as 600 flights cancelled this morning.

The worst impacts were seen at major metropolitan airports — especially in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi — where most cancellations happened.

Here's the list of status update — The airline notified its passengers that 137 out of its 138 airport destinations are now operating again at full capacity following the pilot shortage crisis which caused the disruptions in its operations.

— IndiGo also said that the low-cost carrier is on track to operate over 1650 flights on Sunday, 7 December, a notable increase from 1500 flights operated on Saturday.

— IndiGo said its on-time performance has climbed to around 70% today, a sharp improvement from about 30% the previous day, indicating that operations are gradually getting back on track.

— Passengers have been assured by the airline that it will provide full waiver on ticket cancellations and rescheduling, provided the bookings are for travel up to 15 December 2025.