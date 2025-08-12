IndiGo’s VC arm to back early-stage startups, gain early innovation edge
India’s largest airline has a dedicated corporate venture fund targeting aviation, logistics, and consumer startups—aiming to future-proof operations and close India’s aerospace manufacturing gap.
MUMBAI: India's largest airline, IndiGo, is expanding far beyond flying through its corporate venture capital (CVC) arm, IndiGo Ventures. The new entity is zeroing in on aviation and allied startups to grow the airline's ecosystem and keep pace with emerging innovations.