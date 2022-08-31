IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic enter into codeshare agreement

"We see India as the fastest growing aviation market. We have partnered with IndiGo and we see this relationship growing. IndiGo is the largest airline in India and we will be able to tap the domestic traffic from India. We would like to expand in Delhi and Mumbai but currently we are restricted by air service agreement. We would also like to explore new destinations. An announcement on expansion is possible over the next few years," said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

