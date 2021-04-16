IndiGo today said it will not charge any fees to change time or date on domestic tickets that are booked between April 17 and April 30.

Under this offer, the ticket can be booked between this duration for any travel period.

"In-line with its mission to enable hassle-free travel for its customers, India’s leading carrier - IndiGo – announced that it will waive-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021. The airline also announced that the passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021 on regular fares under this offer. However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable," the airline said in a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “It is our constant endeavour to create customer delight and enhance our customer experience. This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times. As always, we look forward to welcoming our customers on our Lean Clean Flying Machine".

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. Detailed terms and conditions would be available on the website while booking.

Meanwhile, airline transported a total of 81,437 kg of COVID-19 vaccines between January 12 and April 12, the budget carrier said in a statement on Friday.

It noted that the airline had a leading market share of 36.56 per cent in COVID-19 vaccine transportation during this period.

"IndiGo operated these flights by adhering to all the requisite precautionary measures," the statement said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had in early January issued guidelines for airlines for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine packed in dry ice.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to be the leader in COVID vaccine transportation in the country by moving the highest share of these vaccines, at 36.5% in the last three months, from key COVID vaccine manufacturing points - Pune, Hyderabad & Mumbai."

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.