IndiGo waives-off change fees on domestic bookings made till 30 April

"In-line with its mission to enable hassle-free travel for its customers, India’s leading carrier - IndiGo – announced that it will waive-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021. The airline also announced that the passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021 on regular fares under this offer. However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable," the airline said in a statement.