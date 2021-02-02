IndiGo warns against fake job offers in its name

NEW DELHI : The country's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday cautioned people against fake job offers made in its name and advised them to report to police if someone asks for money and promises a job at the carrier.

"The airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting trainings on joining. IndiGo strictly advises to report the matter to the police if someone asks for money and promise of a job at IndiGo," it said in a statement.

It is also taking appropriate actions for cases that get reported and hence is focused on spreading awareness.

"IndiGo believes that the issue can be handled only by a combination of legal/ police action as well as awareness," the statement said.

The airline has a fleet of more than 260 aircraft.

